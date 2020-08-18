•Destruction to a vehicle

•Destruction of property/vandalism

•Theft from a vehicle

•Thefts of vehicle parts and accessories

•Tampering with a vehicle

•Attempted vehicle theft

•Credit or debit card theft

•Identify theft

•Lost property

•Telephone misuse

•Trespassing

The following were among incidents reported by Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.

AD

LINTHICUM AREA

ARRESTS

Aero Dr., 1500 block, 7:45 a.m. Aug. 10. Several people at a hotel were behaving disorderly and arguing with hotel staff. A man spit at officers that were attempting to speak with him. An investigation uncovered $9,900 in counterfeit cash and 29 gel caps of suspected heroin. A 28-year-old Hurlock man was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, first- and second-degree assault, resisting arrest, and failure to obey a lawful reasonable order. A 29-year-old Annapolis woman was also arrested and charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute and resisting or interfering with arrest.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Camp Meade Rd., 400 block, 4:50 a.m. Aug. 10. A man was seen attempting to break into a convenience store. The 27-year-old Severn man was arrested and charged with attempted burglary.

AD

AD

PASADENA AREA

ROBBERY

Fort Smallwood Rd., 8900 block, 12:30 a.m. Aug. 2. A male entered a convenience store and held a screwdriver to the back of the store clerk. He then fled with cash. On Aug. 10, a 42-year-old Pasadena man was arrested and charged with robbery and providing a false name to police.

SHOTS FIRED INTO OCCUPIED DWELLING

Cedar Dr., 600 block, 10:45 a.m. Aug. 12. A man was sitting at his desk in his basement when a projectile shattered his sliding-glass door and came to rest on his fireplace ledge. No injuries were reported.

SEVERN AREA

ATTEMPTED ARSON

Parham Ct., 8200 block, 12:40 a.m. Aug. 12. During an argument outside a residence, a man poured gasoline on the porch and threatened to light the house on fire, then fled. The 52-year-old Severn man was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree arson, arson threat, and three counts of reckless endangerment.

Annapolis

Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, the police department has implemented a policy of telephone reporting for relatively minor and nonviolent crimes. Callers will be screened, and when appropriate for telephone reporting an officer will collect information. The non-emergency phone number is 410-268-4141.

SEXUAL ASSAULT

Farragut Ct., Aug. 8. A man offered a female pedestrian a ride home and she accepted. The man later sexually assaulted the female in his vehicle. An investigation is ongoing.

SHOOTING

Newtowne Dr., 700 block, 8:46 p.m. Aug. 9. A female arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound. The injuries were non-life-threatening. An investigation is ongoing.

ASSAULTS

Americana Dr., 600 block, 12:21 a.m. Aug. 13. A woman reported she was strangled and punched several times by a male acquaintance. A 33-year-old Annapolis man was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault.

AD

AD

Bay Ridge Ave., 900 block, 9:48 p.m. Aug. 9. A woman assaulted a male acquaintance.

Bloomsbury Sq., 300 block, 8:48 p.m. Aug. 10. A man forced his way into the residence of a female acquaintance and assaulted a woman inside. A 39-year-old man was arrested and charged with domestic assault and burglary.

Obery Ct., 100 block, 7:23 p.m. Aug. 8. A woman threw a plastic bowl, striking a male acquaintance in the face. The male suffered injuries to his face. The 29-year-old woman was arrested and charged with domestic assault.

Pleasant St., unit block, 11:51 p.m. Aug. 9. A woman reported an assault by a male acquaintance.

SHOTS FIRED

Forest Dr., 1700 block, 11:17 p.m. Aug. 6. Officers responded for reports of shots fired and located a shattered window at a business. No injuries or other property damage were reported.

ROBBERY

Wells Ave., 100 block, 2:15 p.m. Aug. 8. A woman agreed to meet a person to sell her cellphone. A man approached and robbed her of the cellphone at gunpoint and fled.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Fairfax Rd., 1900 block, 10 p.m. Aug. 6 to 3 p.m. Aug. 7. A registration sticker was stolen from a vehicle license plate.

AD

AD

Franklin St., unit block, noon Aug. 7 to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 9. A front license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Poplar Ave., 1000 block, Aug. 7. A woman reported that her child’s father took her house keys and left following an argument.

Sixth St., 500 block, 3:37 p.m. Aug. 7. Merchandise was reported stolen from a convenience store.

Taylor Ave., 100 block, 6:21 p.m. Aug. 10. A woman reported a former boyfriend stole several personal items from her bedroom and fled.

West St., 100 block, 8:22 a.m. Aug. 8. A matte black men’s mountain bicycle with white wall tires was stolen from a bike rack.

Howard County

Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, citizens are encouraged to report certain incidents online at hcpd.org or by calling 410-313-2200. These were among incidents reported by Howard County police.

AD

AD

ANNAPOLIS JUNCTION AREA

VEHICLE THEFT

Junction Dr., 10100 block, Aug. 10. A 2007 white, red and black Suzuki GSX-R motorcycle was stolen.

COLUMBIA AREA

ROBBERY

Wilde Lake Village Center, 9-10 p.m. Aug. 6. Five males accosted a male pedestrian on a footpath near a shopping center. They assaulted and robbed him of a cellphone and personal ID, then fled.

INDECENT EXPOSURES

Centre Park Dr., 8800 block, 9:23 a.m. Aug. 6. A man sitting in his vehicle at a shopping center was spotted exposing himself. The 57-year-old Ellicott City man was arrested and charged with indecent exposure and disorderly conduct.

Old Dobbin Lane, 6100 block, 10:57 a.m. Aug. 10. A man exposed himself to a customer in a pet store and fled.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Columbia Rd., 5400 block, Aug. 8-9. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

AD

Dovecote Dr., 6500 block, Aug. 8-10. Tools were stolen from a shed entered by force at a residence.

AD

Warfield Pl., 10800 block, Aug. 6-7. A bicycle, vehicle keys and a vehicle were stolen overnight from a residence. The vehicle was recovered in a neighboring jurisdiction. A 23-year-old Laurel man was arrested and charged with burglary, motor vehicle theft and theft.

Woodpark Lane, 7600 block, Aug. 9. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

ELKRIDGE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Old Washington Rd., 5900 block, 7:10-7:30 p.m. Aug. 6. Laptops were stolen from a church entered through an unlocked window.

Old Washington Lane, 6100 block Aug. 10. License plates were stolen from a vehicle.

AD

Washington Blvd., 7300 block, Aug. 10. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Washington Blvd., 7400 block, Aug 6. Catalytic converters were stolen from 12 vehicles.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Cotoneaster Dr., 8400 block, Aug. 8-9. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

AD

JESSUP AREA

ASSAULT

Pine Tree Rd., 8600 block, 10:47 p.m. Aug. 10. A man threatened a male acquaintance at gunpoint. The 59-year-old Jessup man was arrested and charged with assault and reckless endangerment.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Wye Ave., 7200 block, Aug. 6-7. A generator was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Assateague Dr., 7300 block, Aug. 10. A 2005 Scion tC was stolen.

LAUREL AREA

WEAPONS VIOLATION/DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY

Laurel Rd. N., 9000 block, Aug. 9-10. A resident noticed several bullet holes in his vehicle. Police located shell casings in the area.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Lynn Buff Ct., 9500 block, Aug. 11. Catalytic converters were stolen from multiple vehicles.

Mountain Laurel Way, 9700 block, 4:13 a.m. Aug. 7. A pair of headphones were stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Covered Wagon Dr., 9700 block, 2:23 p.m. Aug. 11. A white Ram ProMaster van was stolen.

Freestate Dr., 8800 block, 1-6 p.m. Aug. 8. A 2014 gray Mercedes-Benz CLS 550 was stolen.

Laurel Rd. N., 9500 block, Aug. 9. A 2004 Ford Econoline van was stolen.