•Destruction to a vehicle

•Destruction of property/vandalism

•Theft from a vehicle

•Thefts of vehicle parts and accessories

•Tampering with a vehicle

•Attempted vehicle theft

•Credit or debit card theft

•Identify theft

•Lost property

•Telephone misuse

•Trespassing

The following were among incidents reported by Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.

BROOKLYN AREA

HOMICIDE ARREST

Church St., 600 block, 9:42 p.m. Feb. 21. A physical altercation occurred outside a bar leaving a man with a severe head injury. He was taken to a hospital and died March 1. On Aug. 19, a Baltimore man was arrested at a residence and charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter, first- and second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

HOMICIDE ARREST

Furnace Ave., 5600 block, Aug. 13. A 22-year-old Elkridge man was arrested in connection with a homicide/armed robbery on Feb. 22 in the 200 block of Poplar Avenue in Elkridge. He was charged with first- and second-degree murder, manslaughter, three counts of armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, attempted first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and conspiracy to distribute marijuana.

SHOTS FIRED

Phyllis Dr., unit block, 10:20 p.m. Aug. 16. A person at a residence heard a loud noise and noticed a bullet hole in a window frame and a projectile on his living room floor. No other damage or injuries were reported.

ROBBERY

Quarterfield Rd., 7700 block, 2:40 a.m. Aug. 17. A male entered a convenience store and demanded cash from a clerk at gunpoint. He took the cash and fled.

LAUREL AREA

HOMICIDE

Laurel Fort Meade Rd., 3500 block, 2:23 p.m. Aug. 17. Responding to a shopping center for a report of an injured person inside a vehicle, police located a 24-year-old Prince Georges man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation is ongoing.

SEVERN AREA

CARJACKING

Eagle Ct., 1800 block, 4 p.m. Aug. 15. A delivery driver was carjacked at knifepoint. A police car chase ensued, and the carjacker eventually struck two other vehicles and crashed. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Annapolis

Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, the police department has implemented a policy of telephone reporting for relatively minor and nonviolent crimes. Callers will be screened, and when appropriate for telephone reporting an officer will collect information. The non-emergency phone number is 410-268-4141.

ASSAULTS

Forest Dr., 1700 block, 6:12 p.m. Aug. 15. A man was assaulted by several people in the parking lot of a “flea market” type event.

Madison St., 1100 block, 11:55 a.m. Aug. 15. A man assaulted a female acquaintance. The woman suffered deep lacerations on her face with bruising and lacerations to her neck. The man was charged with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and related drug charges.

Royal St., 900 block, 10:17 a.m. Aug. 13. A 29-year-old man was arrested after he struck a female acquaintance several times in the head during an argument. He was charged with domestic assault.

West St., 100 block, 9:56 p.m. Aug. 17. A male punched another male in the face which knocked him down. The injured man did not require medical treatment.

ROBBERIES

Royal St., 900 block, 8:22 a.m. Aug. 16. A female driver picked up a male in Baltimore and drove him to Annapolis. When they arrived, he robbed the driver of her purse containing approximately $5,000, and fled.

West St., unit block, Aug. 13. A person assaulted and robbed a man of $50.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ashton Ct., 1200 block, 3:30 p.m. Aug. 18. A package delivered to a residence containing a black Samsung Galaxy Active2 watch was stolen.

Bay Ridge Ave., 900 block, 3:15 p.m. Aug. 13. Several juveniles entered a wireless retail business and stole nine cellphones, then fled.

Duke of Gloucester St., 100 block, 11:40 a.m. Aug. 13. A hood ornament was stolen from a Mercedes-Benz.

Market Space, unit block, 10 a.m. Aug. 17. Police were called to a restaurant to investigate a theft that took place Aug. 11. An employee left in the middle of a shift and did not turn in $231 cash that was owed to the restaurant.

Pleasant St., unit block, 7:35 p.m. Aug. 15. Several bottles of sports drinks and an Apple Watch were stolen from a residence.

Taylor Ave., 500 block, 1:40 p.m. Aug. 15. A black-and-green Schwinn Atlas and a blue-and-yellow Mongoose bicycle were stolen from a residential backyard.

6th St., 400 block, Aug. 13. A person entered a convenience store, took candy, and fled.

VEHICLE THEFT

Lafayette Ave., 100 block, 12:02 p.m. Aug. 13. A Nissan Altima was stolen. The owner found the vehicle on West Washington Street with damage to the driver’s-side door.

Howard County

Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, citizens are encouraged to report certain incidents online at hcpd.org or by calling 410-313-2200. These were among incidents reported by Howard County police.

COLUMBIA AREA

CARJACKING

Cradlerock Way, 7200 block, 2:08 a.m. Aug. 17. Four males accosted two men at a gas station. They assaulted one of the men, brandished a gun at the other and took their vehicle, a 2016 black Nissan Maxima.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Barrow Downs, 11400 block, Aug. 13. Sunglasses were stolen from a vehicle.

Berger Rd., 9200 block, Aug. 12-16. Seven storage units were entered at a storage facility. It is unclear if anything was stolen.

McGaw Ct., 8900 block, Aug. 17. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Oak Hall Lane, 6800 block, Aug. 13. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Twin Knolls Rd., 5400 block, Aug. 14-15. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Wooded Way, 5400 block, Aug. 17. A blanket was stolen from a vacant residence entered through a rear door.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Twin Rivers Rd., 10100 block, early Aug. to Aug. 18. A 2015 red-and-black Yamaha FZ6R motorcycle was stolen.

ELKRIDGE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Lark Brown Rd., 8200 block, 1:08 p.m. Aug. 15. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

HANCOCK AREA

ARREST

Resley Rd., Aug. 16. A 40-year-old Hancock man was arrested in connection with a June 20 robbery at a convenience store in the 6500 block of Washington Boulevard in the Elkridge area. He was charged with armed robbery, robbery, assault and theft.

JESSUP AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Washington Blvd., 8200 block, Aug. 17-18. Property was stolen from a storage unit entered by force at a storage facility.

LAUREL AREA

ARREST

Washington Blvd., 9700 block, June 9 in Laurel. A man entered a private school through a broken window and stole electronics. A 45-year-old Laurel man was arrested Aug. 17 and charged with burglary and theft.

VEHICLE THEFT

Freestate Dr., 8800 block, Aug. 17. A 2019 red Kia Soul was stolen.

MARRIOTTSVILLE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Old Frederick Rd., 11600 block, Aug. 15. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.