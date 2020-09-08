•Destruction to a vehicle

•Destruction of property/vandalism

•Theft from a vehicle

•Thefts of vehicle parts and accessories

•Tampering with a vehicle

•Attempted vehicle theft

•Credit or debit card theft

•Identify theft

•Lost property

•Telephone misuse

•Trespassing

The following were among incidents reported by Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.

AD

BROOKLYN AREA

ARREST

Baltimore Annapolis Blvd., 6900 block, 2:50 p.m. Sept. 2. A man used a pry tool to break into hotel rooms. A 42-year-old Salisbury man was arrested and charged with first- and third-degree burglary, four counts of fourth-degree burglary, fourth-degree attempted burglary, attempted malicious destruction of property, malicious destruction of property, and theft less than $100.

SHOOTING ARRESTS

Baltimore Annapolis Blvd., 6900 block, 1:30 a.m. Aug. 7. Three men entered a hotel room and demanded cash from a male occupant. When the occupant told the men he had no money, one of the men shot him multiple times, and they fled. Police located the man suffering from multiple gunshots wounds. A 25-year-old Baltimore man was arrested Aug. 21 and charged with attempted first-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, and theft of $100 to $1,500. An accomplice, a 38-year-old Baltimore man, was arrested Sept. 2 and charged with attempted first- and second-degree murder, armed robbery, robbery, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, felony use of a firearm to commit a violent crime, loaded handgun on person, handgun on person, and theft of $100 to $1,500.

AD

AD

CHURCHTON AREA

HANDGUN VIOLATION ARREST

Shady Side Rd., 5500 block, 6:40 p.m. Sept. 2. Responding to a call about a suspicious person in a parking lot at a convenience store, police arrested a 32-year-old Edgewater man after he failed to satisfactorily perform field sobriety tests. An unloaded 9mm handgun and a magazine with 15 rounds of ammunition was in the vehicle. He was charged with handgun in vehicle.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

SHOOTING

Shelly Rd. and Harris Heights area, 9:20 p.m. Aug. 29. Officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound to a lower extremity. The injured man attempted to stop a person from leaving the scene of an accident when the person shot him and fled in a light-color sedan.

ROBBERY

Nolpark Ct., 7900 block, 10:15 p.m. Aug. 29. A group of males accosted a food delivery driver making a delivery. They assaulted him, took the delivery bag, and fled.

AD

AD

LINTHICUM AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Camp Meade Rd. S., 400 block, 10:45 p.m. Aug. 27. A man was observed burglarizing a gas station. Police arrived and determined he had also burglarized a nearby restaurant after he was found in possession of property stolen from both businesses. The 65-year-old Baltimore man was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree burglary and theft of $100 to $1,500.

PASADENA AREA

SHOTS FIRED ARREST

Johnson Rd., unit block, 2:35 p.m. Aug. 29. A man fired a .357 pistol into the ground at a residence for the purpose of demonstrating it to someone else. The 53-year-old Greensboro man was arrested and charged with handgun on person, loaded handgun on person, reckless endangerment, handgun in vehicle, loaded handgun in vehicle, and discharge of a firearm inside a residence.

AD

AD

RIVA AREA

CHILD PORNOGRAPHY ARREST

Shrewsbury Lane, April 17. The Anne Arundel County child abuse unit initiated an investigation into a report of an account that was uploading child pornographic images to an Internet site. A 67-year-old Riva man was arrested Aug. 31 at a residence and charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

SEVERN AREA

SHOTS FIRED

Quarterfield Rd., 7800 block, 9:30 p.m. Aug. 28. A male driving a Chevy Tahoe fired shots at a vehicle passing in the opposite direction. The vehicle was struck by several rounds, but the driver was not injured. The driver of the Tahoe fled.

Annapolis

Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, the police department has implemented a policy of telephone reporting for relatively minor and nonviolent crimes. Callers will be screened, and when appropriate for telephone reporting an officer will collect information. The non-emergency phone number is 410-268-4141.

ASSAULTS

Copeland St., 1900 block, Aug. 27. A man threatened a female acquaintance with a knife during an argument and held it against her chest. The 34-year-old Annapolis man was arrested and charged with first-degree assault.

AD

AD

Newtowne Dr., 700 block, 9 p.m. Aug. 30. A man was assaulted. He was unable to provide police with additional information.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bayridge Ave., 900 block, 1:30 p.m. Sept. 1. Three people were located in possession of stolen property and arrested.

Peale Ct., unit block, 10:44 a.m. Sept. 1. Two credit cards and four tire deflators were stolen from a vehicle.

Rosecrest Dr., 100 block, 5 p.m. Aug. 29. A man reported his bicycle was stolen from a residential backyard. The man’s son located the bike in the 200 block of Janwall Street. The wheels and brakes were damaged.

Southwood Ave. S., 100 block, 11:30 p.m. Aug. 30. Someone took a lawn sign from a yard at a residence.

AD

Virginia St., 1800 block, 7:14 a.m. Sept. 1. Property was stolen from a business.

West St., 100 block, 11:33 a.m. Sept. 1. An envelope, containing $3,200, was taken from a man when he exited a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Forest Dr., 1300 block, 7 p.m. Aug. 29. A silver 2004 GMC Yukon was stolen. The vehicle has since been recovered.

Howard County

Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, citizens are encouraged to report certain incidents online at hcpd.org or by calling 410-313-2200. These were among incidents reported by Howard County police.

AD

COLUMBIA AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Alexander Bell Dr., 6700 block, Aug. 27-28. A catalytic converter was stolen from two vehicles.

AD

Columbia Rd., 5100 block, 11:29 a.m. Sept. 2. A 34-year-old Damascus man was arrested after he entered two residences. Nothing was reported missing. He was charged with burglary.

Columbia Rd., 5300 block, Sept. 2. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Little Patuxent Pkwy., 12100 block, 4:15 a.m. Aug. 30. A woman reported she awoke to a man entering her residence. The man then fled without stealing anything. There was no sign of forced entry.

Red Haven Rd., 6300 block, 3:15 a.m. Aug. 28. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Stevens Forest Rd., 5600 block, Aug. 29-30. License plates were stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Cloudleap Ct., 8700 block, Aug. 28. A 2007 Ford van was stolen.

AD

AD

Hickory Ridge Rd., 10300 block, Aug. 29. A motorcycle was stolen.

DAYTON AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Ten Oaks Rd., 4500 block, Aug. 30 to Sept. 2. Furniture and a home security system were stolen from a residence.

ELKRIDGE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Green Tree Dr., 8100 block, Sept. 1-2. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Matchbox Alley, 7300 block, Aug. 30-31. A person or people attempted to enter a residence by prying open the front door.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Normandy Woods Dr., 3100 block, Aug. 30. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Otterbein Lane, 6000 block, Aug. 27. A 2015 black Nissan Rogue was stolen.

JESSUP AREA

VEHICLE THEFT

Guilford Rd., 9900 block, Sept. 2. A 2018 black Mitsubishi Lancer was stolen.

LAUREL AREA

WEAPON VIOLATION

Livery Lane and Traders Crossing, 12:57 a.m. Aug. 30. A security guard reported that a male in a vehicle displayed a gun and drove off. No one was injured.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Barrel House Rd., 9600 block, 11 p.m.-midnight Sept. 1. A person or people attempted to enter a residence by prying open the front door.

Maier Rd., 9000 block, Aug. 28. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

VEHICLE THEFT

Fens Hollow, 9400 block, Aug. 28. A burgundy Honda Pilot was stolen.

WOODBINE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Florence Rd., 2800 block, Aug. 26-27. Landscaping equipment was stolen from a vehicle.