•Destruction to a vehicle

•Destruction of property/vandalism

•Theft from a vehicle

•Thefts of vehicle parts and accessories

•Tampering with a vehicle

•Attempted vehicle theft

•Credit or debit card theft

•Identify theft

•Lost property

•Telephone misuse

•Trespassing

The following were among incidents reported by Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.

ANNAPOLIS AREA

HANDGUN VIOLATION ARRESTS

Solomons Island Rd. and Harbor Center Dr., 11:50 p.m. Sept. 3. A 22-year-old male driver and a 17-year-old male passenger, both of Annapolis, were arrested after a traffic stop and charged with handgun violations.

ANNE ARUNDEL AREA

POLICE IMPERSONATION

Anne Arundel area, 7 p.m. Sept. 3. A female called a citizen and fraudulently claimed to be with the Anne Arundel County Police Department. The female demanded the citizen send her money or he would be arrested. The citizen went to the police department and discovered the call came from a spoofed county telephone number.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

SHOTS FIRED

Nolpark Ct., 7900 block, 9 p.m. Sept. 7. Officers responded to multiple reports of shots fired. No injuries or property damage were reported.

HANOVER AREA

SHOTS FIRED

Ridge Rd. and Phil Mar Dr., 4:15 a.m. Sept. 3. A citizen reported hearing gunshots outside his residence. No injuries or property damage were reported.

LINTHICUM AREA

ARREST

Baltimore-Washington Pkwy. near west I-695, 1:15 a.m. Sept. 4. A passenger in a vehicle was arrested during a traffic stop. Police determined she had an active warrant through Baltimore City. The 39-year-old Baltimore woman was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute controlled dangerous substances.

PASADENA AREA

ABDUCTION

Ritchie Hwy., 8100 block, 9 p.m. Sept. 4. A female driver stepped out of her vehicle at a gas station and left the vehicle running with a 2-year-old and 6-month-old inside. A man took the vehicle and fled. The vehicle was located a short distance away, and the children were unharmed. A 46-year-old Pasadena man was arrested Sept. 8.

Annapolis

Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, the police department has implemented a policy of telephone reporting for relatively minor and nonviolent crimes. Callers will be screened, and when appropriate for telephone reporting an officer will collect information. The non-emergency phone number is 410-268-4141.

ASSAULTS

Dean St., unit block, 2:30 a.m. Sept. 6. A male accosted a woman in front of her residence. An argument ensued, and the male pushed the woman to the ground.

Monroe St., 1000 block, 6:42 a.m. Sept. 5. A man struck a male acquaintance with a pry bar and pushed him down the stairs. The acquaintance was taken to a hospital and treated for his injuries. The 22-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault.

West St., 2000 block, 1:15 p.m. Sept. 6. A female threw store merchandise at another female, striking her in the face inside a business. The injured woman did not require medical treatment.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bay Ridge Ave., 1000 block, 2:23 p.m. Sept. 7. A bottle of water was stolen from a business.

Bay Ridge Ave., 2000 block, 2:30 p.m. Sept. 5. A man left his wallet unattended on a counter at a business, and it was stolen.

Childs Point Rd., 800 block, 11 a.m. Sept. 5. A sign and a padlock were stolen from a woman’s property.

Hillsmere Dr., 100 block, 7:30 a.m. Sept. 3. A woman parked her car and walked to a park. When the car owner returned, she found the front passenger window smashed and her purse missing. Inside the purse were credit cards and $700 cash.

Marcs Ct., unit block, 1:12 p.m. Sept. 4. A package delivered to a residence was stolen.

Market St., 100 block, 4:56 p.m. Sept. 7. A campaign sign was stolen from a residential yard.

Primrose Rd., 900 block, 2:57 p.m. Sept. 6. Two bicycles were stolen from a residential front porch.

Sandstone Ct., unit block, 1:30 a.m. Sept. 4. A man entered the residence of a female acquaintance through an unlocked door and woke her up. He then fled without incident.

Second St., 700 block, 7:13 a.m. Sept. 4. A bicycle seat and rear rack were stolen from a bike at a marina.

Severn Ave., 800 block, Sept. 3. A flag mounted on the front of a residence was stolen.

Third St., 300 block, Sept. 4. A kayak was stolen from a business.

Tyler Ave., 1200 block, 1:42 p.m. Sept. 4. A package delivered to a residence was stolen.

Washington St. W., unit block, 11:50 p.m. Sept. 5. A female entered the residence of a male acquaintance, stole a guitar and fled.

Howard County

Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, citizens are encouraged to report certain incidents online at hcpd.org or by calling 410-313-2200. These were among incidents reported by Howard County police.

COLUMBIA AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Hickory Ridge Rd., 10400 block, Sept. 6. A laptop was stolen from a residence entered through a window.

Margrave Mews, 5700 block, Sept. 5. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Old Annapolis Rd., 9000 block, Sept. 8-9. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Quiet Hours, 6500 block, 9:43 p.m. Sept. 7. A 27-year-old Columbia man was arrested after he was found inside a vacant residence.

Winter Rose Path, 7100 block, 1:14 p.m. Sept. 9. A man entered a residence without permission. The 64-year-old Florida man was arrested and charged with burglary.

ELKRIDGE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Glasgow Ave., 8000 block, Sept. 6. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Bayberry Ct., 6400 block, Sept. 9. A 2004 BMW 325i was stolen.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

CARJACKING

Court House Dr., 3400 block, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 3. A man reported that he was in his vehicle with an acquaintance when the acquaintance assaulted him and stole the vehicle. No injuries were reported. Police located the vehicle in another jurisdiction.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Centennial Lane, 3300 block, Sept. 8-9. A 2014 black Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle was stolen.

Normandy Woods Dr., 3200 block, Sept. 7. A 2019 Nissan Sentra was stolen.

JESSUP AREA

VEHICLE THEFT

Washington Blvd., 8200 block, Sept. 9. A Ford Crown Victoria was stolen.

LAUREL AREA

WEAPONS VIOLATION

Traders Crossing, 9200 block, 11:47 p.m. Sept. 7. A 31-year-old Laurel man was arrested during a traffic stop when officers discovered a loaded gun in the vehicle. He was charged with weapons violations.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cissell Ave., 9500 block, Sept. 4-5. Landscaping equipment was stolen from a detached garage entered by force.

Kings Post Ct., 9300 block, Sept. 4-5. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Stebbing Way, 9000 block, Sept. 8-9. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Stephens Rd., 8800 block, Sept. 2-3. A construction trailer at a church was entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.

VEHICLE THEFT

Thamesmeade Rd., 9100 block, Sept. 8-9. A 2007 Kawasaki motorcycle was stolen.