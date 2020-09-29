•Destruction to a vehicle

The following were among incidents reported by Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

HOMICIDE

Delaware Ave., 500 block, 10:45 p.m. Sept. 12. A man was shot and killed after he argued with three males about being videotaped. A 21-year-old man was identified as the shooter, and an arrest warrant has been issued.

ASSAULT

Chesapeake Center Dr., 6700 block, 11:30 a.m. Sept. 22. A man in a parking lot at a discount retail store threatened several citizens with a knife following an earlier altercation with the citizens.

ROBBERY

Freedom Dr., 6400 block, 2:50 a.m. Sept. 18. Two males accosted a man entering his residence and placed a hard object against his side. They took the man’s keys and cellphone and fled in the man’s vehicle.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Crain Hwy., 500 block, 11:25 p.m. Sept. 21. An employee at an auto body repair shop observed two males enter a parked work truck. A 31-year-old Glen Burnie man and a 34-year-old Brooklyn man were arrested and charged with vehicle tampering.

LAUREL AREA

ROBBERY

Brock Bridge Rd., 400 block, Sept. 21. Four males accosted a basketball player who was practicing on a court. One of them struck the player while the others held him down and took property from his pockets, then fled. The male reported the incident the following day.

SEVERN AREA

THEFT/BURGLARY

Maryland Ave., 1400 block, Sept. 23. Cash and property were stolen from four vehicles parked along Maryland Avenue.

Annapolis

Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, the police department has implemented a policy of telephone reporting for relatively minor and nonviolent crimes. Callers will be screened, and when appropriate for telephone reporting an officer will collect information. The non-emergency phone number is 410-268-4141.

SHOOTING

Forest Hills Ave. at Bricin St., 3:42 a.m. Sept. 23. A person was shot in the leg. The person was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

STABBING

Bens Dr., unit block, 5 p.m. Sept. 23. Police responded for a report of a stabbing. The injured person was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center. An investigation is ongoing.

ASSAULT

Madison St., 1100 block, 4:48 p.m. Sept. 21. A male let himself into the residence of a female acquaintance without her permission. He assaulted the female and threatened to shoot her, then fled.

ROBBERIES

Captains Cir., 400 block, 2:56 p.m. Sept. 20. A taxi driver reported being robbed of $1,000 cash by two men, who fled. No injuries were reported.

Frederick Douglas St., 1100 block, 2-3 p.m. Sept. 20. A female got into an argument with another female, assaulted her and stole her cellphone. Two female accomplices joined in the assault and punched the female in the face several times. The three assaulting females fled, and the victim suffered injuries to her face.

Hanson St., 1000 block, 6:50 a.m. Sept. 17. A man assaulted a male driver exiting his vehicle. The man forcefully took the driver’s keys during the assault but threw them on the ground when he fled. A 36-year-old Annapolis man was arrested and charged with strong armed robbery.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Bay Ridge Ave., 800 block, 11:15 a.m. Sept. 17. A bike was stolen after it was locked to a telephone pole at the rear of an apartment building.

Bay Ridge Rd., 900 block, 5:52 a.m. Sept. 20. A man left his wallet on the counter of a business, and when he returned, it had been stolen, and his bank card was fraudulently used at another business.

Duke of Gloucester St., 100 block, 7:11 a.m. Sept. 20. A political yard sign was stolen from a residential yard.

Forest Dr., 1200 block, Sept. 19. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Georgetown Rd., 100 block, 12:23 p.m. Sept. 18. A woman’s bank card was stolen, and $1,000 was withdrawn from the account without permission.

Maryland Ave., unit block, 6 p.m. Sept. 16 to 4:45 a.m. Sept. 17. Two large perennial plants were stolen from a front porch at a residence

Pleasant St., unit block, Sept. 16. A child’s school-issued Chrome book laptop was stolen from a classroom.

Shaw St., unit block, Sept. 19. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Howard County

Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, citizens are encouraged to report certain incidents online at hcpd.org or by calling 410-313-2200. These were among incidents reported by Howard County police.

COLUMBIA AREA

ASSAULT

Green Mountain Cir., 10800 block, 7:32 p.m. Sept. 18. A person was assaulted inside an apartment.

ROBBERY

Green Mountain Cir., 10700 block, 2:15 p.m. Sept. 17. A man was in a vehicle with an acquaintance when a male approached the vehicle with a gun and assaulted him. The male took property and fled with the acquaintance.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Hastings Dr., 9600 block, Sept. 21-22. Air bags were stolen from three vehicles.

Hesperus Dr., 5300 block, Sept. 19. A bicycle was stolen from an unlocked garage.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Emersons Reach, 9100 block, Sept. 22. A red Polaris Slingshot was stolen.

Twin Rivers Rd., 10500 block, Sept. 18-19. A 2006 white Dodge Caravan was stolen. It was later recovered.

Woodpark Lane, 7600 block, Sept. 19. A 2014 black Dodge Charger was stolen. A 40-year-old Columbia man was arrested and charged with theft.

ELKRIDGE AREA

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Brightwood Ct., 8000 block, Sept. 17. Property was stolen from vehicle.

Hearthside Way, 7500 block, Sept. 20-21. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Hearthside Way, 7600 block, Sept. 19-20. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Montgomery Rd., 6100 block, Sept. 20. Credit cards were stolen from a vehicle.

Old Annapolis Rd., 8900 block, Sept. 17. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Thomas Stone, 6900 block, Sept. 21. A 2005 Honda Odyssey was stolen.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Clarksville Pike, 10000 block, 6:47 p.m. Sept. 19. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Holly Springs Ct., 2500 block, Sept. 17. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Normandy Woods Dr., 3100 block, Sept. 21-22. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

JESSUP AREA

THEFT/BURGLARY

Guilford Rd., 9900 block, Sept. 21-22. Air bags were stolen from seven vehicles.

VEHICLE THEFT

Washington Blvd., 7900 block, 9:06 p.m. Sept. 22. A 2010 gray Toyota Camry was stolen

LAUREL AREA

THEFT/BURGLARY

Laurel Rd. N., 9000 block, Sept. 22. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

MARRIOTTSVILLE AREA

THEFT/BURGLARY

Warwick Way, 2100 block, Sept. 19. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

SAVAGE AREA

THEFT/BURGLARY