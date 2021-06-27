Nyjell Outler, 18, is wanted in the fatal shooting of Demetris Johnson, 21, of Southeast D.C., which occurred March 20 in the unit block of Madison Street NE.
David Maurice Rhodes, 53, is being sought in connection with the May 10 slaying of Georgette Banks, 47, in the 2600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE. Police said that Banks has no fixed address.
The police department offers up to $25,000 in reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of any homicide in the District.