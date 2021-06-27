D.C. police are seeking information on four suspects wanted for homicides that have occurred over the last 10 months.

Dreaun Young, 18, is wanted in the Aug. 6 fatal shooting of Michael Brittingham, 26, of Northeast Washington, in the 600 block of 46th Place SE, police said Friday.

Anthony Antonio Whitted, 26, is wanted in the fatal shooting of Nicolas Hawkins, 29, of Greenbelt, Md., in the 600 block of O Street NW on March 13.

Nyjell Outler, 18, is wanted in the fatal shooting of Demetris Johnson, 21, of Southeast D.C., which occurred March 20 in the unit block of Madison Street NE.

David Maurice Rhodes, 53, is being sought in connection with the May 10 slaying of Georgette Banks, 47, in the 2600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE. Police said that Banks has no fixed address.

The police department offers up to $25,000 in reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of any homicide in the District.