By Michael E. RuanecloseMichael E. RuaneReporter covering local news, Washington institutions and historical topicsEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowOctober 11, 2020 at 2:23 PM EDTA 31-year-old woman was found shot to death early Sunday in Southeast, D.C. police said.The body of Noelle Wilson, of Northeast, was found shortly before 3 a.m. in the 2300 block of Green Street.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightPolice found Wilson after responding to a report of gunshots. She had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. No further information was available. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy PolicyComments are not available on this story.Share your feedback by emailing the author. Have a question about our comment policies? Review our guidelines or contact the commenting team here.