The bells will toll twice a day and the lights will shine all night at Lutheran Zion Church in rural western Loudoun County in memory of one of its devoted parishioners.

Lauren McDarby, a wife and mother of two, was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday morning as she strolled by her beloved church for the last time.

She walked three times a day — morning, noon and night —to the 125-year-old house of worship before walking one mile back to her home, friends said.

Zachary L. Frye, 19, of Purcellville, was charged with involuntary manslaughter and driving while intoxicated. He was held without bond after his arraignment Monday, according to a spokeswoman for Loudoun County prosecutors. His attorney was not immediately available for comment.

Loudoun sheriff’s officials have said Frye’s vehicle was traveling east on Morrisonville Road when it struck the woman, left the roadway and crashed into a tree.

A woman who answered the phone at McDarby’s home Saturday declined to comment.

“You don’t make sense of it,” church pastor Andreas Armstrong said in a phone interview. “You just won’t. There are things we will just never figure out. We ask the why question and we’ll never get an answer that will bring our loved one back.”

McDarby, 60, was known for crocheting prayer shawls that the church would bless and distribute to those who were sick or grieving, church council President Daniel Cooper said. She also made quilts for the Santa Train for delivery throughout Appalachia.

“She was just a loving person to everyone,” he said by phone. She had retired in June from the Loudoun County School District, where she worked as a special-education assistant, he said.

Cooper and his wife, Teri, initially thought McDarby was not the victim of the collisionand, relieved, went to her house to give her a hug. “We went to house, knocked on the door and there was no answer,” he said.

As fellow worshipers gathered outside the church Saturday, their fears were confirmed.

The close-knit congregation has about 50 people for Sunday services, Armstrong said. McDarby has two daughters. One plans to marry at the church in the spring, he said.

Justin Wm. Moyer contributed to this report.