D.C. police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man Saturday evening in Northwest.

D.C. police are investigating the fatal shooting Saturday of a man outside Dunbar High School in the 100 block of N Street NW.

Police said Eugene Isaac Jr., 34, of no fixed address, was discovered shot about 6 p.m. and was pronounced dead at a hospital.

No arrests have been made, police said.

Anyone with information can reach police at 202-727-9099 or by texting 50411.