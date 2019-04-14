A 46-year-old Maryland man was fatally stabbed Saturday afternoon in Southeast Washington, police said.

The man, Chester Belfield, of Temple Hills, Md., was found shortly after 2:30 p.m. on the 1000 block of Southern Avenue, suffering from multiple stab wounds, D.C. police said. He was transported to a hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for tips that lead to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for his death. People can call 202-727-9099 or send anonymous tips by sending a text message to 50411.