Howard County police are looking for a suspect in the Saturday night shooting death of an Ellicott City man.

Authorities said police were called to the 4200 block of Montgomery Road shortly before 10 p.m. on reports that a man had been shot while sitting in a parked car. The dead man was identified as Jacob Robert Mauer, 20, of Ellicott City.

Police said they had obtained an arrest warrant for Rane Dellinger, 20, of Ellicott City.

A preliminary investigation indicated that Mauer, Dellinger and a friend were sitting in the car, parked behind a building, using drugs, police said. Dellinger allegedly fired a single shot, which struck Mauer, police said, and then fled the scene.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-313-7867 or contact HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.