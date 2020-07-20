Henderson’s slaying was the second of three homicides over the weekend in Prince George’s.
An hour before he was killed Saturday morning, a woman was found fatally shot in a car in the Clinton area, authorities said.
On Sunday morning, Prince George’s police were called to the 2900 block of St. Clair Drive in the Temple Hills area, where there is an apartment and office building behind a strip mall, to investigate a reported shooting. Two men were found with gunshot wounds around 2:30 a.m., detectives said. Both were taken to a hospital, where one was pronounced dead.
The department has not released the names of the victims in the Temple Hills and Clinton shootings. The investigations are ongoing, police said.