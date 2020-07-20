Prince George’s police are investigating three separate fatal shootings over the weekend that left three people dead in Landover, Temple Hills and Clinton.

On Monday, authorities identified the Landover victim as 30-year-old Ronald Henderson Jr., who was found with multiple gunshot wounds July 18 outside the 2400 block of Kent Village Place. Police were called to the scene at 11 a.m. and Henderson, of Clinton, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said in a news release that they do not think the incident was a “random crime” and that they are working to identify a suspect.

Henderson’s slaying was the second of three homicides over the weekend in Prince George’s.

An hour before he was killed Saturday morning, a woman was found fatally shot in a car in the Clinton area, authorities said.

On Sunday morning, Prince George’s police were called to the 2900 block of St. Clair Drive in the Temple Hills area, where there is an apartment and office building behind a strip mall, to investigate a reported shooting. Two men were found with gunshot wounds around 2:30 a.m., detectives said. Both were taken to a hospital, where one was pronounced dead.

The department has not released the names of the victims in the Temple Hills and Clinton shootings. The investigations are ongoing, police said.