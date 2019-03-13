Alexandria police arrested a Prince William County man last week on charges of raping a child in 2009 or 2010.

A police spokeswoman said Wednesday that the alleged victim, now 15 years old, reported the crime last month to police.

The girl told police that the man was an acquaintance of the family at the time, Alexandria police spokeswoman Crystal Nosal said, but is not a family member.

Police arrested Luis Hernandez Rivera, 54, on March 5, on charges of aggravated sexual battery and rape of a child. Nosal said that Alexandria police are determined to investigate sexual offenses whenever enough information exists, no matter when the offense occurred. There is no statute of limitations on sex crimes in Virginia.

