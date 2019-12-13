Duckett, a school aide whose story was the subject of a Washington Post article last month, believed she was paying Wayland to obtain a loan modification on the house she had worked two jobs for most of her life to afford.

Wayland was arraigned on Friday and released on personal recognizance pending a trial scheduled for Feb. 24.

Duckett, 64, was struggling to make payments on her one-story brick home after losing her second job. She said she trusted Wayland, who was referred by a friend.

But Wayland is not a registered lawyer in Maryland and had been banned by regulators since 2014 from providing mortgage assistance in the state.

Duckett said Wayland directed her to stop making her mortgage payments, and wouldstop by her house to pick up mail from the bank that held her mortgageand checks from her. She grew worried that she had been scammed this summer, when Wayland stopped returning her messages and she started seeing foreclosure notices in her mail.

By then, her house had already been sold. She was evicted this fall, and moved in with her grown son in November.

Wayland was represented by a public defender at the court hearing but told Judge C. Philip Nichols he planned to retain his own attorney, Charles Lazar. Neither Wayland nor Lazar, returned requests for comment after the hearing.

The grand jury in Prince George’s concluded that Wayland acted as a foreclosure consultant without providing a contract that specified the services he would provide; received payments before providing the services; and failed to exercise duty of care in providing services to Duckett, the indictment says.

State officials in 2014 barred Wayland from providing mortgage services and ordered him to pay $62,000 to 17 clients he charged in advance for loan modifications they never received. It has been illegal since 2010 to take upfront payments for mortgage services in the United States.

But Wayland continued offering mortgage modifications in Maryland. He pleaded guilty last year in Montgomery County to eight counts of mortgage assistance relief violations. Wayland paid $9,800 to four victims in that case, which was prosecuted by the office of Attorney General Brian Frosh (D), and received probation and a suspended three-year prison sentence.

A spokeswoman for Frosh has said Wayland may have to serve that sentence if he is found to have committed new crimes while on probation.

Montgomery County court records show Wayland was arrested in Fairfax County last month for auto theft and obtaining money under false pretenses. He also failed to pay his monthly supervision fee and failed to verify drug and alcohol treament, the records show.

Wayland was charged in Montgomery County on Dec. 2 for violating the terms of his probation, which include not breaking any laws, paying monthly fees and submitting to drug and alcohol testing and treatment.

He appeared in Montgomery County Circuit Court on Thursday and was held on a $10,000 bond, then transferred to Prince George’s County in time for Friday’s hearing.

Duckett met Wayland through a friend, Yolanda Honesty, who said she paid Wayland nearly $20,000 before learning that her house in Temple Hills had been docketed for foreclosure. Wayland provided Duckett and other alleged victims in Prince George’s with paperwork from a company called Friendly Mortgage and Financial Solutions LLC.

Honesty was able to save her house by hiring an attorney and filing for bankrupcy. She said she personally introduced multiple Prince George’s residents to Wayland and remembers visiting Wayland’s office in Gaithersburg one day to find a line of customers snaking out the door. The company left that office space in January, said an employee who works in the law office that took over the space.