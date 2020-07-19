He found his way to a Bible study class, entered and stabbed Pastor Sean Clemons without provocation, Pastor Brett Fuller said in an interview. Another man intervened and was also stabbed. Their wounds were not considered life-threatening.
Harrison was confronted and subdued by Fairfax County Police Chief Edwin Roessler, who Clemons said is a member of the church, and by several others who also were attending the event. A knife believed to have been used by Harrison was recovered from the scene, police said in a statement.
Harrison is charged with two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, one count of felony assault on a police officer and one count of misdemeanor assault. He is being held without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.
Fuller said this weekend was only the second time the church has been open for worship since the coronavirus shutdown in March. “We are still in shock, and our congregation is going through the process of healing,” he said, adding that Clemons was expected to be released from the hospital later Sunday.
Harrison is a member of the church, Fuller said, but the church is unaware of anything that would have been a reason for the attack. He said witnesses told him Harrison appeared to be in an altered mental state when he entered the Bible study room.