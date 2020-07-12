In a separate incident, around 4 a.m., police responded to a report of an adult female inside a residence with a gunshot wound. She also died at the scene, said D.C. police spokeswoman Karimah Bilal. No further information was immediately available.
D.C. police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.
Police also identified the victim of a fatal shooting that occurred Friday, in what authorities say appears to have been an attempted robbery.
Jose Yaxon Cuc, of Northwest Washington, died Friday around 6 p.m. in the 4900 block of North Capitol Street NE, near Fort Totten, police said in a statement.
Police were looking for a man wearing a black-hooded sweater and dark blue skinny jeans who was seen running with a handgun on Farragut Place NE.
Around 100 people have been killed in the District this year, more than 20 percent higher than for the same period of 2019, which set a decade high.