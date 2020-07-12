Two people were killed in shootings in the District early Sunday, adding to an already violent month in the city, police said.

About 4:30 a.m., police responded to the 3900 block of S Street SE for a report of an unconscious person. An adult male was inside, suffering from trauma. The man died at the scene, police said. His identity was not immediately released.

In a separate incident, around 4 a.m., police responded to a report of an adult female inside a residence with a gunshot wound. She also died at the scene, said D.C. police spokeswoman Karimah Bilal. No further information was immediately available.

D.C. police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Police also identified the victim of a fatal shooting that occurred Friday, in what authorities say appears to have been an attempted robbery.

Jose Yaxon Cuc, of Northwest Washington, died Friday around 6 p.m. in the 4900 block of North Capitol Street NE, near Fort Totten, police said in a statement.

Police were looking for a man wearing a black-hooded sweater and dark blue skinny jeans who was seen running with a handgun on Farragut Place NE.

Around 100 people have been killed in the District this year, more than 20 percent higher than for the same period of 2019, which set a decade high.