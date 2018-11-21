BALTIMORE — A senior criminal justice official in Baltimore’s government has announced he’s departing City Hall.

In a Wednesday tweet, Drew Vetter says he’s leaving his director post next week at the mayor’s Office of Criminal Justice. Baltimore County Executive-Elect Johnny Olszewski announced Wednesday that Vetter will join his administration as deputy administrative officer.

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh appointed Vetter to direct her criminal justice office in 2017. He’d previously been chief of staff at the Baltimore Police Department.

Vetter touts accomplishments such as additional CitiWatch cameras and a new ShotSpotter system to detect gun discharges. But part of his tenure also coincided with Baltimore’s worst per-capita homicide rate. The 342 homicides notched last year yielded a rate of 56 per 100,000 people, well above that of any other big American city.

