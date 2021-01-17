I don’t imagine I would have been any better at running cross-country if I’d been in the United States, but an English school did lend a certain “Lord of the Flies” aspect to everything.

The school uniforms had a lot to do with that. This was not a private school — it was what the English call a “bog-standard comprehensive” — but the boys were required to wear green blazers, black trousers, white shirts and striped ties. So were the girls, though they could opt for a skirt.

Jacket and tie sounds smart — proper little gentlemen and ladies — but it wasn’t as if we all had entire closets full of school uniforms. By the end of the week most of us looked pretty ratty: shirts pilling, pants wrinkled, blazer sleeves shiny with snot.

I once read that the Royal Navy came up with the idea of putting big, brass, nostril-scratching buttons on jacket sleeves so sailors couldn’t wipe their runny noses on them. I never believed it, since all you have to do is twist your arm a bit to find a patch of button-free fabric.

Anyway, I believe the uniforms were meant to equalize the students. The thinking was that poorer kids wouldn’t be envious of wealthier kids coming to school dressed in designer clothes. We’d all look alike, supposedly. But in practice, the poorer kids just had shabbier uniforms.

And dressing like a little gentleman or lady doesn’t guarantee you’ll act like one. There were bullies at the school, just as there are bullies everywhere. Being beaten up by a kid in a jacket and tie doesn’t hurt any less, though I guess it does prepare you for a job in finance.

I still remember a sandwich-extorter and all-around ne’er-do-well named Pete who had it in for my best friend, Adrian. One day I watched from across the playground as Pete stole a soccer ball from Adrian, then with a practiced sweep of his leg, knocked Adrian’s feet out from under him, dropping him to the pavement like a bowling pin.

Adrian popped up and Pete did it again. Then again. Up came Adrian. Down went Adrian.

I wanted to shout “Adrian! Stay down!” but there was no way I was going to risk reminding Pete that I needed to be slugged.

Where was I? Oh, right. Running cross-country.

There was a mandatory uniform for PE class, too, and another for what was called “games.” That was a separate class comprising, as far as I could tell, activities that had the chance of injuring you more severely: rugby (games) vs. badminton (PE), for example.

Because of its escape-from-Stalag-17 vibe, I think cross-country must have fallen into the games category. On cross-country days, the games teacher would gather the class on the playing field then send us into the woods that girdled the pitch. I suppose he went and had a cup of tea.

It rains a lot in England, which meant our route usually took us down muddy, sneaker-sucking paths, through drenching puddles, across fallen trees, their bark slick and slippery. It was easy to imagine that the dogs were getting closer and the Swiss border was far away.

And yet, in a perverse way, I sort of miss those cross-country runs. I eventually opted for a life of the mind — with the occasional spin on the elliptical in the basement — so high school was probably the last time I used my body as evolution intended. I didn’t like it at the time, but I see now that clutching a stitch in your side while desperately gulping for air makes a person feel alive.

I thought I was a pretty bad cross-country runner — the good runners would emerge from the scarifying woods steady and erect, powering to the finish, while I came out wheezing and lurching — but I see now the lesson I was meant to learn then: It didn’t really matter how you finished, only that you did.