Gov. Ralph Northam (D) was slammed on social media over the weekend after he appeared without a mask and up close with visitors in Virginia Beach.

Northam (D) has encouraged Virginians to wear masks in public and indicated on Friday that he planned to issue a mask mandate this week, although it is not clear if that would apply to outdoor public spaces, such as parks or beaches.

Northam, a physician, has also urged “social distancing,” specifically, to stay at least six feet apart from others in public.

In photos that appeared on Twitter and Facebook, Northam stands elbow-to-elbow with a group of three people as they pose for a picture at the shore. In another, he takes a selfie with one woman. In another, he appears to be on the crowded beach boardwalk.

“Physician, heal thyself,” House Minority Leader Todd Gilbert (R-Shenandoah) tweeted.

Northam’s office initially noted the governor was outside and was not expecting to get close to anyone, but people recognized him and wanted to take pictures.

A spokeswoman later sent an updated statement acknowledging that the governor could have been better prepared for the crowd.

“This is an important reminder to always have face coverings in case situations change — we are all learning how to operate in this new normal, and it’s important to be prepared, spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky said. ”

Virginia Beach Vice-Mayor James Wood, who was with Northam when the photos were taken, said the governor was “mobbed by people who were happy to see him,”

“I don’t know what you can do when people run up to you,” Wood said. “I mean you can’t push them away.”

Wood also said the photos being circulated online misrepresent the situation on the ground. He said he was at the boardwalk from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, and “did not see a big crowd at all.”

“I’m not at all concerned,” he added. “I saw people social distancing, I saw people following the rules … There was nothing inappropriate.”

The city monitors the beach with drones and surveillance cameras, Wood said, and when crowds have been identified, either police or the city’s 100 “beach ambassadors” have been able to ask visitors to voluntarily disperse.

Virginia Beach does not require residents to wear masks in outdoor locations, Wood noted, and most beachgoers on Saturday, including himself, were not wearing masks.

Wood said it is “always a concern” that Virginia Beach could experience a resurgence in infections, but that the city is ready to welcome visitors who agree to observe social distancing rules. “[Constituents] frankly want more restrictions lifted,” he said. “People want to see everything open.”

Virginia added 12 new deaths Sunday, about half of its seven-day rolling average, and 495 new infections — the lowest number in more than a month. The number of patients hospitalized also dropped to 1,351, which is the lowest since April 21.

In Ocean City, Md., large crowds of visitors many of whom were not wearing masks, descended on the boardwalk Saturday. Images and video of the boardwalk crowd sparked a social media frenzy with many commenters comparing the scene to a huge gathering of young people in Lake Ozark, Mo., who also appeared to not be following any social distancing guidelines.

A spokesman for Gov. Larry Hogan (R) did not immediately respond to a question about whether Maryland would consider tightening restrictions on boardwalks and beaches. Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan also did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Maryland added 34 new deaths and 818 new cases. The seven-day average in new fatalities has been on a gradual decline for nearly two weeks, though the corresponding figure for new infections has been increasing. Following a spike in cases on May 19, the state began posting a rolling seven-day average of above 1,000 new infections — the highest numbers since the start of the outbreak. More than half of the new cases on Sunday were located in the D.C. suburbs with Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties adding 223 and 197 new cases respectively. The number of covid-19 patients currently hospitalized in Maryland — a key metric for reopening on both the state and local levels — dropped for the ninth consecutive day to 1,290, the lowest since mid April.

Sunday also saw at least one church in the region attempt to hold full indoor services following President Trump’s comment Friday that he would “override the governors” in any state that did not deem churches “essential” and allow them to host in-person services during Memorial Day weekend. But the president took no legal action to compel states to allow churches to open, nor was it clear that he could do so.

A church in Anne Arundel County defied a local ban on indoor worship services with more than 10 attendees. Chesapeake Christian Fellowship, a nondenominational church in Davidsonville, hosted three 45-minute-long services and said it would allow up to 120 attendees at each service.

The church announced strict rules: No children under 11 were allowed; worshipers had to sit six feet apart from each other and were required to wear masks; every person’s temperature was checked at the door. No one could use church-owned Bibles or drink from the water fountains, and only two people at a time could use the restroom. Staff and volunteers made sure to let people in and then dismiss them again at a distance from each other, and cleaned the pews between each service.

Still, all the protocols did not meet county rules. Rev. James “Pat” Packett spoke in his sermon at the 11 a.m. service of Trump’s “executive order” and made it clear he believed that it carried the force of law. “Sadly, our county executive has refused to recognize those orders of the president,” Packett said.

Trump issued no such order.

“We who are Christians, I believe, have been unfairly discriminated against by governmental mandates that have abrogated or tried to abrogate our First Amendment rights,” he said, though the orders in Maryland and in all states apply equally to houses of worship of any faith.

County Executive Steuart Pittman said the health department had been trying to reach the church’s leaders to discuss the risks.

“We’re not going to arrest people for going to church,” Pittman said, but he wanted to make sure the pastor knew that the church risked lawsuits from its members or others if new cases of the virus can be traced to the services.

“When they willfully neglect to follow the health rules and the consequences are illness and death, they’re going to have some issues with people who decide to file lawsuits against them,” he said.

He noted that Anne Arundel County has a team of more than 100 contact tracers who could establish a link from these services to new coronavirus cases. “There’s a strong possibility, whether it’s a church or any other institution that violates the order and spreads the virus, it will be known,” he said.