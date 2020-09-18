Sporadic songs and applause rang out over the murmur of the growing crowd and bubbling fountains.

Elizabeth LaBerge wrapped her arms around her fiance Will Sullivan, lay her head on his shoulder and quietly sobbed.

The Capitol Hill attorney arrived at the Court plaza filled with fear for the future of the nation as Ginsburg’s death represents another loss from the ranks of people who have made “serious law and order a mission of their lives.”

“I was telling my fiance, the question that keeps popping up in my head is who is going to take care of us?,” LaBerge, 36, said in an interview. “It just feels like such a deep loss at this particular time. It’s a lot to put on a woman of her age to keep us safe and functioning as a constitutional democracy.”

“I’m very grateful and sad for the loss and worried for my country.”

The crowds began arriving at the steps of the Court plaza minutes after the news of Ginsburg’s death hit social media. Each of the bollards protecting the courthouse supported a mourner slumped to the ground. It was quiet, and an occasional breeze brushed the listless flag.

By 9:30 p.m., the crowd had swelled to at least 1,000 people.

As people sang “This Land is Our Land,” Adrienne Jacobs clutched a friend, who sobbed into Jacobs’s shoulder so hard that her glasses fogged up.

When Jacobs, 30, had heard that Ginsburg had died, she raced over to the Supreme Court, a Revel scooter helmet in her arms.

“I live alone,” she said. “And I didn’t want to be alone.”

From behind a floral print mask, Jacobs said Ginsburg had been an inspiration to many women.

As she spoke, a commotion began near the sidewalk, where conservative provocateurs Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman were arguing with a small crowd.

“Roe v Wade is getting abolished,” Wohl said into a microphone as a man waved a cardboard “RIP RBG” sign in Wohl’s face and television cameras gathered. “RBG is dead. We’re going to have a new Justice next week.”

“Have some respect” several mourners shouted. Others called Wohl a “fascist” or a “Nazi” and told him to leave.

After five tense minutes he did.

The scene was once again solemn.