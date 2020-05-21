“Although it was a scary time to be out, he did not put himself first,” said his daughter, Jervane Orr. He “wanted to make sure that everyone he knew was taken care of before we went into complete shutdown.”

Curtis Orr’s movements were indicative of the way he lived his life, his daughter said, describing him as a selfless giver.

AD

Curtis Orr, who emigrated from Trinidad and Tobago when he was 25, died of complications of covid-19 last month at Doctors Community Hospital in Lanham, Md., his wife, Tamela Taylor-Orr, said.

AD

Curtis Orr was born in Tobago in the West Indies, the youngest of 10 children. His mother died when he was 12, an experience that helped shape the course of his life, his wife said. Growing up impoverished with no indoor plumbing and no clothing or shoes of his own, Orr was determined to not only do well but to also be generous when he became successful.

“He said they didn’t have much, but he had love though and he wouldn’t trade that for anything,” his wife said.

AD

Orr was working as a bank security guard in Tobago when he sketched out his future. After he often noticed dentists depositing large amounts of money, he stopped one and told him that he wanted to be just like him.

The dentist told Orr to “be better than me” and suggested that he open a dental lab making dentures if he really wanted a lucrative career, Taylor-Orr said.

AD

The suggestion stuck with Orr and led him to the United States, where he initially struggled working as a manager at a Popeyes restaurant.

“He kept persevering and saving,” Taylor-Orr said. “He eventually went to school and learned how to do the trade.”

Years later, after studying at Southeastern University in the District, Orr worked at a dental lab and eventually opened his own business, Express Dental Laboratory in Lanham.

AD

Taylor-Orr said her husband would make dentures free for close family and friends.

“He said it was his way of giving back,” she said. “He was generous, extremely generous.”

Every spring he tended a kitchen garden and took pride in how well his peppers and cucumbers grew. One of his greatest prides, his wife said, was his first grandchild, Ayah.

“She was his joy, and his peace,” his daughter said.

AD

When Orr wasn’t at work, he enjoyed “liming,” a Trinidadian word for hanging out or socializing with friends and family. He loved throwing huge parties, with music, food and his native beer, where he’d brag about his soccer-playing days in Tobago, his wife said.

AD

When he hosted the parties, he didn’t want anyone to have to bring anything. If a group of friends went out for dinner, he would pick up the tab.

“He definitely wanted people to enjoy life,” Taylor-Orr said. “Everything was on him.”

A couple of years ago, Orr designed a bar and movie theater for his basement. This spring, he planned to have a two-tier deck built on the house.

“But we never got to that,” Taylor-Orr said. “He was looking forward to having a big cookout.”

On March 24, as Maryland moved toward shutting down, Orr closed up his business. The next day, he began to feel weak, with a headache and a fever.

AD

Over that weekend, Taylor-Orr called the doctor, who diagnosed him with sinusitis. A few days later, they went to an urgent care center, and after a chest X-ray and a high glucose reading, he was rushed to the hospital. It was the last time Taylor-Orr saw him. He died April 9, a week later.