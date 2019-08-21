THE DISTRICT

Cyclist sexually assaults three women

The same assailant grabbed or slapped three women in the buttocks in three separate incidents Monday as he rode past them on a bicycle, D.C. police said.

Police characterized the incidents as misdemeanor sexual abuse.

Two incidents occurred in the Navy Yard area, and one on Capitol Hill. All occurred during daylight hours, according to police. The first incident occurred about 2:10 p.m. in the 1200 block of New Jersey Avenue SE. The second incident, according to police, occurred about 5:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue SE, and the third incident occurred about 7 p.m. in the 1300 block of First Street SE.

— Martin Weil

MARYLAND

Motorcyclist dies in crash in Clarksburg

A Silver Spring man has died after a motorcycle crash in Montgomery County.

Montgomery County police said Jeremy Cross, 22, died Wednesday of injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash Friday in Clarksburg.

The crash happened just before 11 p.m. near Route 355 and Comus Road. An initial investigation found that Cross, who was driving a Kawasaki Ninja 400 motorcycle, collided with an Audi A4 sedan.

Police said the crash is under investigation.

Cross was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The Audi driver, a Gaithersburg resident, suffered minor injuries, authorities said.

— Dana Hedgpeth

Murder-suicide case involved brothers

Two men found fatally shot in a home in Clinton were brothers who died in a murder-suicide, police said.

Officers were called to the 11700 block of Mordente Drive at noon on Friday for a call to check on those in the home. They found Kelvin and Benjamin Rascoe, who had been shot, Prince George’s County police said. They were pronounced dead.

Kelvin Rascoe, 37, and Benjamin Rascoe, 32, lived together and had gotten into a fight before the shooting, according to police. The younger Rascoe shot his brother before shooting himself, police said.

— Lynh Bui

Judge rejects suit over natural gas pipeline

A federal judge in Baltimore on Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit aimed at moving ahead with a proposed natural gas pipeline project in Western Maryland.

U.S. District Court Judge George Russell dismissed the lawsuit filed by Columbia Gas.

The company was seeking access to Maryland property through eminent domain proceedings. A board of high-ranking state officials rejected the proposed pipeline across three miles of Western Maryland, and the company sued.

The pipeline would have run under the Potomac River near Hancock, Md., and extend from Columbia Gas’s network in Pennsylvania to Mountaineer Gas’s distribution system in West Virginia.

— Associated Press

