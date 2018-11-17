Cyclist seriously hurt after cop car hits bike

A bicyclist suffered life-threatening injuries late Friday after being struck by a Montgomery County police car in the Chevy Chase area, police officials said.
The man remained hospitalized Saturday. The officer was not injured.
About 11:10 p.m. Friday, Officer James O’Rourke was driving south on Connecticut Avenue, at Jones Bridge Road, when his 2016 Ford Interceptor hit the cyclist.
“Officer O’Rourke was assigned a routine call for service and did not have his emergency equipment activated at the time of the collision,” police said in a release Saturday.
No further details of the crash were released.
The police department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating. Such investigations can take months and generally include interviews, road and skid-mark measurements and a review of any possible surveillance or police video.
Police officials said they would release the injured man’s name once his family members have been notified.
— Dan Morse
A former nurse at the Fairfax County Detention Center was charged with sexually assaulting a female inmate in December 2017, Fairfax County police said.
Christopher Chimera, 39, of Lake Ridge is facing a sexual battery count for the incident, which was reported in October, police said. Chimera was working as a contractor at the jail.
He was recently employed by the Fairfax County Community Services Board as a nurse. The board helps county residents with mental health and substance abuse issues. He is no longer an employee of the board.
Chimera was released on a $2,000 bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 29.
Detectives are asking anyone who has experienced similar incidents to contact them at 703-246-7800.
— Justin Jouvenal