Now, Angelica Whiting is struggling to help 7-year-old Mackenzie understand that her grandmother is gone, and why she did not get to say goodbye.

Whiting, 66, died April 11 at Charles Regional Medical Center, her daughter said. She is one of 34 residents with covid-19 reported to have died at Sagepoint Senior Living in La Plata, Md. The 165-bed facility has the most deaths of any nursing home in Maryland, according to state data.

Whiting, of Waldorf, is survived by her daughter, son Robert II, and her husband, Robert Sr. They would have celebrated their 40th anniversary in July. She grew up in Philadelphia and enjoyed making frequent trips back to visit family there, her daughter said.

Cynthia Whiting was a strict but caring mother who worked for years as an administrative assistant before retiring around 60, her daughter said.

She loved music, dancing and worship and was active in her church, New Life Christian Ministries International in Indian Head.

She arrived at Sagepoint in late February after suffering a stroke. Whiting, who had dementia, was bedridden, so Angelica Whiting said she wants to know how her mother contracted the coronavirus.

Angelica Whiting said Sagepoint initially told the family that her mother had pneumonia and did not test her for the coronavirus. Then the family was told Sagepoint had tested her and the results were negative. But at the hospital, doctors said she tested positive. Covid-19 is listed as a contributing factor to her death, along with gastrointestinal bleeding, said Angelica Whiting.

Sagepoint is being fined $10,000 a day by state regulators for not using proper personal protective equipment and failing to separate residents with the coronavirus from those who had tested negative, among other things.

A spokeswoman for the facility did not respond to a request for comment about Whiting’s death.

