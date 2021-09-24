The crew used an emergency de-watering system to illegally discharge oily water directly into the Atlantic Ocean from the ship’s bilge holding tank, duct keel, and bilge wells, and did not record it in the oil record book as required, prosecutors said.
The chief engineer pleaded guilty in December 2020 to making a false statement to U.S. Coast Guard inspectors about the existence of a sounding log, which is routinely sought by inspectors in order to determine the accuracy of the oil record book.
DWM received four years of probation, a fine of $2 million and supervision under an environmental compliance plan.