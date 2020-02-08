The car successfully avoided Carey, but crashed into a nearby bus, which then struck Carey, trapping him beneath its carriage, police said.

Rescue workers pulled Carey out and tried unsuccessfully to revive him, according to police.

— Antonio Olivo

MARYLAND

Man pleads guilty to threatening lawmaker

A Maryland man pleaded guilty to threatening to murder a member of Congress who supported legislation he opposed, Justice Department officials said Friday.

In a plea agreement, Darryl Albert Varnum of Westminster admitted to leaving a threatening voice mail at the Florida office of a House member, whom officials did not identify.

“We take violent threats extremely seriously,” Robert K. Hur, the U.S. attorney for Maryland, said in a statement.

Varnum, 43, was arrested in July. He faces up to five years in prison, officials said.