Maryland added 925 new cases, the highest number since late May, when there were several days the number of new cases exceeded 1,000. Montgomery and Prince George’s counties reported 121 and 164 new cases, respectively, on Sunday, while Baltimore County and Baltimore City added 206 and 144 new infections. The seven-day average for covid-19 patients currently hospitalized in Maryland has seen a slight uptick over the past week, following sharp declines in June.
D.C. reported 67 new coronavirus cases, including 15 in Ward 6 and 10 in Ward 7, but no additional deaths.