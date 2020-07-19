Please Note

D.C., Maryland and Virginia reported 2,049 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, the highest single-day increase since late May. The seven-day average in cases for the region has been trending upward for nearly two weeks. The region also added 11 deaths, nine of which were in Maryland.

Virginia reported 1,057 new infections, including 80 in Fairfax, 51 in Loudoun and 48 in Prince William. Virginia Beach, where the surge in infections has been concentrated, recorded 146 new cases — the highest single-day increase in the state.

Maryland added 925 new cases, the highest number since late May, when there were several days the number of new cases exceeded 1,000. Montgomery and Prince George’s counties reported 121 and 164 new cases, respectively, on Sunday, while Baltimore County and Baltimore City added 206 and 144 new infections. The seven-day average for covid-19 patients currently hospitalized in Maryland has seen a slight uptick over the past week, following sharp declines in June.

D.C. reported 67 new coronavirus cases, including 15 in Ward 6 and 10 in Ward 7, but no additional deaths.