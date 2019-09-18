A creature who kept the vultures away from her offspring — literal vultures, in this case — has died at the National Zoo.

In a statement released Monday, the zoo reported the loss of Zafirah, a female Dama gazelle. She was euthanized Sept. 12, after showing signs of declining health since late last year, the zoo said.

But in almost 10 years of life, she bore three offspring, and it was her protectiveness of them that led the zoo to take note of her attitude toward vultures.

Vultures, in the popular mind, are predatory birds that seek out the carcasses of animals that have died. In addition, they are often thought of as keeping an eye peeled for those about to perish.

Zafirah lived in the zoo’s cheetah conservation station, as do two Ruppell’s griffon vultures, Tuck and Natalie. The mere size of such creatures may have made them fearsome. They can grow to have wingspans of eight feet.

But, whatever Zafirah’s reasoning or instinct may have been, she tried to keep them away from her offspring, the zoo said.

“If they came too close” to the calves “for her liking,” the zoo said, she would chase them away.

Otherwise, the zoo said, when in good health, Zafirah showed such characteristics as an appetite for leaf-eater biscuits. These contain vitamins and protein, fat and fiber.

Aside from her wariness of vultures, she appeared, according to the zoo, to be the most laid-back member of her species there.

At present, the zoo said Monday, it continues to have three Dama gazelles at the cheetah conservation station.

In the wild, less than 500 Dama gazelles exist, the zoo said. They have been designated as critically endangered, as a result of habitat loss, resulting from human and livestock expansion, hunting and drought.

In producing three offspring, the most recent in December 2018, Zafira helped keep her species alive. In that, it might be imagined that both symbolically and literally she kept the vultures away.