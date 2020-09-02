In addition to a casino, plans for the development include at least 300 hotel rooms, a spa, theater, convention space, bars and restaurants.
Virginia lawmakers opened the door for the project earlier this year when they approved legislation to allow developers to build five large casino resorts around the state in what supporters have long hoped will be a dramatic economic boost to struggling areas. Virginia was one of the few states in the country where casinos were banned.
