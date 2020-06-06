Danville Police say the woman was attempting to jump.
When the woman sat on the ledge, two police officers reached through the holes in the bridge and grabbed her arms.
The woman dangled from the bridge for several minutes, kicking her legs while rescuers waited in the river below in waist-deep water. Eventually, an employee of Danville Utilities was lowered from a harness and retrieved the woman.
She was taken for a mental health evaluation.
Danville Police said it was the third attempted bridge jump this year.
