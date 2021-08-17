Green and his wife, Jewell, have three children, all in their 30s, and eight grandchildren — seven girls and a boy, who range in age from two months to 18. “With these kids, man, I’ve got to be ready to bounce,” he said. “They’re like, ‘Pop Pop, let’s go to the park.’ I can’t be saying, ‘Nah, I don’t feel like it.’ I’ve got to be in the mix.”