Green and his wife, Jewell, have three children, all in their 30s, and eight grandchildren — seven girls and a boy, who range in age from 2 months to 18. “With these kids, man, I’ve got to be ready to bounce,” he said. “They’re like, ‘Pop Pop, let’s go to the park.’ I can’t be saying, ‘Nah, I don’t feel like it.’ I’ve got to be in the mix.”