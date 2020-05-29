“I wanted my baby home so bad,” Knight said. “The nurses said I was spoiling her. . . . I was just doing anything to get her home.”

Knight, whose own mother was in jail when she became pregnant, thought that with her daughter in her life, she “would never be lonely.”

Now, 15 years later, Knight is struggling to make sense of Dar’Yana’s death.

Dar’Yana, 15, who loved music and dancing and had dreams of becoming a cosmetologist, died May 16 at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, the youngest person in Maryland, and one of the youngest across the country, to die of complications of covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Dar’Yana, the oldest of four children in the Baltimore County family, was originally diagnosed with covid-19 and Kawasaki disease, a rare illness that causes swelling in medium-size arteries throughout the body. Knight said doctors now say Dar’Yana didn’t have Kawasaki.

The doctors at Johns Hopkins, Knight said, were perplexed by Dar’Yana’s case.

“They don’t understand why she died so young and so healthy,” Knight said. “They say this is the most rare case they have ever seen. . . . I don’t understand why, why God took her.”

The vast majority of those younger than 18 who are infected with the novel coronavirus have mild symptoms or none at all.

Dar’Yana’s symptoms began with a stomachache about a week before she died. She didn’t have an appetite and had developed a reddish-rash near her armpit. Knight also noticed that she wore a patent-leather jacket inside. Her stepfather asked her why she was wearing it, and she said she was cold, Knight said, which signaled a fever.

Knight took Dar’Yana to Union Memorial on May 11, a Monday, but doctors there couldn’t figure out what was wrong. They gave her a test for novel coronavirus, which came back negative, so they transferred her to Johns Hopkins.

At Hopkins, Dar’yana spent five days moving from a regular room to the covid-19 floor back to a regular room and finally in isolation. Knight said doctors told her on Thursday night that a test showed that Dar’Yana had antibodies for the coronavirus.

At every step, Knight was by her side. A prankster, Dar’Yana got her hands on Knight’s cellphone that Thursday and sent a message to her younger sister, Dyneira Dyson, who had asked her mom to buy her a dress. Dar’Yana, impersonating her mom, told her sister that she wasn’t getting the money.

A day later, Dar’Yana’s breathing was starting to become heavy. On the morning of May 16, a Saturday, health-care workers decided to intubate her. While they were putting her on the ventilator, she flatlined but was brought back. Within hours, Dar’Yana passed away. Her mom was lying in the bed beside her.

“No parent expects to bury their child,” Knight said, her voice cracking. “You expect them to bury you.”

These days, Knight has had trouble sleeping and getting out of bed. She scrolls through her daughter’s cellphone repeatedly watching old videos the teen had posted. She plans to memorialize her daughter during a Tuesday service.

Dar’Yana loved to dance and post on social media and had a knack for fixing problems Knight had with tech equipment, such as the playstation.

She was counting down to her sweet 16 on June 28 and was hoping to go to Ocean City “if everything was open.”

She had a forgiving heart, her mom said. “You could make her mad and she would see the good in you,” Knight said. “I feel like God really took her because she wasn’t supposed to be here. She was too good for everyone.”

Dar’Yana’s 5-year-old sister keeps asking Knight when her big sister is coming home. She hasn’t figured out what to tell her.