“Everyone down here is upset,” said Robert Marcus, the principal owner of Bob’s Gun Shop in Norfolk, one of the state’s largest commercial gun dealers. “I’ve never seen more customers antagonized by a situation.”

AD

Several gun dealers told the newspaper many of the customers are first-time buyers. Others said customers are purchasing guns and accessories they believe will be banned.

AD

Gun control became a leading issue in the 2019 Virginia legislative elections after a city employee in Virginia Beach opened fire on his co-workers in May, killing 12 and injuring four others.

Democrats retook full control of the statehouse for the first time in a generation in November and are have pledged to pass a number of gun-control restrictions, including limiting handgun purchases to once a month and universal background checks on gun purchases.