WISE, Va. — The dates have been set for a free annual health clinic in southwest Virginia that typically draws thousands of patients.

This year’s Remote Area Medical clinic in Wise County will take place July 20 through July 22 at the county fairgrounds.

The Health Wagon is a nonprofit that provides mobile health services in southwest Virginia and is participating in the clinic. The group said in a press release that services to be offered include medical exams, eye exams, dental fillings and extractions, hearing exams, lab work, mammograms and pap smears.

All care is offered free of charge. Registration begins at 6 a.m. daily. Services are offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

