Mine was the oldest car on there. And the cutest.
“Mine.” Well, not anymore. The buyer’s money was in my bank account and now I was “a guy who used to own a cool car.”
I’ve met plenty of people like that over the years: guys — and gals — who would see my Datsun at a car show and say to me, sadly, “I used to have one just like that. Wish I’d never sold it.”
Well, now I’d gone and sold mine.
I’d wanted a Datsun roadster because my father had one when I was growing up. That’s how most car people are created: They seek to recapture the past through the sound of combustion; the glint of chrome; the smell of oil and gas.
I bought mine in 1996. I’d gotten a bonus at work. Not a big one, but you didn’t need a big one back then to buy a car like that: a zippy little two-liter, five-speed convertible that looks like an MGB but — pedants will tell you — actually predates that British model.
It took me a while to find my Datsun. I scoured the onionskin pages of Hemmings Motor News in search of what the English call a “well-sorted” car: mechanically sound but far from concours, one that I wouldn’t be afraid to drive.
I finally found the perfect example and, on a bitterly cold day, drove it down from New Jersey. Over the years, I drove it with My Lovely Wife to southwestern Virginia, attended car shows in Pennsylvania with one of my daughters buckled beside me, and piloted it in convoys with other Datsun owners.
So why did I sell it? It was that old reason: I just wasn’t driving it. I hadn’t turned the key in three years. That’s the worst thing you can do to an old car, which like a human body must course with its life-preserving fluids.
An old car sitting, undriven, in a garage becomes an anchor on the soul. You know you should drive it, but you don’t. You know you should fix it, but you don’t. You know you should sell it, but you don’t.
If I’m being honest, I’d grown a little scared of the Datsun. I never became the mechanic I hoped to be. I was more adept at writing checks than bleeding brakes. The number of long trips I took dwindled, as I obsessed over the prospect of being stuck by the side of the road, unable to diagnose and repair a fault.
Even when the car was running well — my Datsun was always more reliable than the MGB I once owned — driving it around Washington was a white-knuckle experience. On the Beltway, it was a fragile canoe amid the tankers and battleships of SUVs and 18-wheelers.
Driving it wasn’t fun anymore.
I paid a mechanic to get it running safely then listed it on an auction site where potential bidders could comment on the car’s attributes. I watched as strangers assessed my little car, a car that reminded me of my father, a car that will always remind my daughters of me.
I watched as the bids exceeded the reserve price. The car sold for six times what I paid for it 25 years ago.
Part of me hoped it would be bought by someone local, so I could glimpse it on the road. More of me was glad it wasn’t. A man in Florida won the auction. He told me he owns 17 collectible cars.
As I watched his newest purchase go onto the car carrier, I remembered the first thing I did when I was shopping for it back in 1996: I cleaned my garage, shifting boxes into the basement, hanging bikes from hooks on the wall, sweeping the floor with a push broom. I was nesting, preparing for a new arrival the way expectant parents do.
And I thought of one of the last things I did: I washed and waxed the car before taking photos. I moved the soapy sponge over the Datsun’s sinuous metalwork, dried it with a chamois, anointed it with Turtle Wax.
It was like a burial ritual.
Am I still a car guy? I hope so.
