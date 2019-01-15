WALKERSVILLE, Md. — A Maryland woman who lost her day care license last year has been charged in connection with a toddler who was hospitalized for apparent alcohol intoxication.

The Frederick News Post reports Doris Marie Ott was charged with neglect of a minor and reckless endangerment at the end December, months after the toddler in her care was hospitalized.

Charging documents say the boy was acting normally when he was dropped off at Ott’s home day care, but had trouble waking up from his nap. A doctor confirmed the boy’s blood alcohol content was almost three times the legal limit for an adult to drive.

Detectives found alcoholic beverages in the basement, but Ott told detectives the child couldn’t have accessed it.

Ott’s lawyer, Michelle Martz, says her client maintains her innocence.

