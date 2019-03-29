FAIRFAX, Va. — A Virginia day care worker has been charged with sexual battery after police say he inappropriately touched one child and abused another for years.

Fairfax County police announced Friday that 38-year-old Rolly Hammond of Burke has been charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count each of forcible sodomy and indecent liberties by a custodian. He was held without bond.

Police say they were contacted Thursday after a child disclosed being inappropriately touched by Hammond, who worked at the School Age Child Care program at West Springfield Elementary School for more than 10 years.

Police say investigators identified a second child, who had been abused by Hammond for several years, and want to hear from anyone concerned that their child had inappropriate contact with Hammond.

