CHESTERFIELD COURT HOUSE, Va. — A Virginia judge has denied a sentence reduction request by a day care worker convicted in the death of a child.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Carrie Persichini’s request to reduce her 11-year sentence was denied Wednesday. Judge David E. Johnson said state law bars a trial judge from sentence reconsideration once a defendant is transferred to a state correctional facility to start the sentence.

The motion for 54-year-old Persichini was also filed late. A state Supreme Court rule takes jurisdiction away from circuit court judges 21 days after a sentencing order is entered.

Persichini was sentenced in March for child neglect and operating a day care without a license. Authorities say Persichini was caring for 16 children in August 2016 when a baby died.

Persichini is appealing her case.

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

