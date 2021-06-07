Three is a number of meteorological importance, with three successive days of 90-degree temperatures often regarded as a heat wave. By that informal standard, Monday plunged Washington into the year’s first heat wave.

We achieved the often-feared designation by eking out a 90-degree afternoon high. It joined with Saturday’s 91 and Sunday’s 92 to become a somewhat sweaty summertime triumvirate.

It is true that Monday seemed barely to clear the threshold for heat-wave eligibility. It is also true that the preceding two days did not demonstrate all of the potential torments and miseries that may characterize a Washington summer.

Nevertheless, however narrow the margin by which we achieved thermal notoriety, the heat wave was the first here in almost 10 months.

Records indicate that the last time our thermometer hit the triple 90 jackpot was Aug. 10 to 12. The highest temperature on those days was 92, so we have little to be abashed about.