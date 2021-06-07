It is true that Monday seemed barely to clear the threshold for heat-wave eligibility. It is also true that the preceding two days did not demonstrate all of the potential torments and miseries that may characterize a Washington summer.
Nevertheless, however narrow the margin by which we achieved thermal notoriety, the heat wave was the first here in almost 10 months.
Records indicate that the last time our thermometer hit the triple 90 jackpot was Aug. 10 to 12. The highest temperature on those days was 92, so we have little to be abashed about.