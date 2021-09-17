The reference is to the Wendy’s at the heart of what District residents know as “Dave Thomas Circle,” in a sardonic reference to the chain’s founder.
The site is at the crossroads of First Street NE and New York and Florida avenues, known as one of the city’s more hazardous intersections. Eminent domain was used to acquire the property for a reported $35 million revamp.
Bowser said Wendy’s will leave the premises by Sept. 30.
“Onward to a less confusing and safer intersection,” she said.
That left Washington with a weekend to begin savoring and storing memories, both automotive traffic and gastronomic.