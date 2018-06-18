Jakai Tunstall, 6, passes through a cascade of water as children play in the fountains at the Yards Park while a heat wave moves through the D.C. area on July 11, 2017. Monday's heat index is expected to reach 105, and the District has put its emergency heat plan into effect. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

D.C. put its emergency heat plan into place as temperatures climbed into the 90s on Monday.

In a statement, Mayor Muriel E. Bowser said residents can get information about emergency heat services by dialing 311 or visiting heat.dc.gov. Cooling centers are available in government buildings, including libraries, recreation centers and homeless shelters, until 6 p.m. or until officials say it is safe to be outdoors, the statement said.

Those who need emergency shelter or transportation to a cooling center can call the hyperthermia hotline at 202-399-7093 or visit dcgis.maps.arcgis.com, according to the statement.

Because of the heat, trash collection will begin at 6 a.m. Monday and Tuesday, an hour earlier than usual, officials said.

The combination of heat and humidity could make it feel as hot as 105 degrees Monday afternoon, which prompted the National Weather Service to issue a heat advisory for the Washington region.

Air temperatures are forecast to reach 93 to 98 degrees.