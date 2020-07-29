Explaining the change, health director LaQuandra Nesbitt said health officials have a better understanding of how to measure progress toward an expanded reopening, compared to when they originally set goals for moving on from Phase Two.

“We now have far more evidence that suggests that in order for a rebound not to occur — for you to have a second peak or second wave after you turn on more activity — that percentage should be below five,” Nesbitt said.

Nesbitt said using a seven-day rolling average helps mitigate certain testing discrepancies, such as recurring dips in the number of people who are tested Saturday and Sunday. Fewer people are tested on the weekends, she noted, often resulting in heightened test positivity rates for those days.

The city’s test positivity rate is currently 3.7 percent. The city hasn’t established a time frame for when it might remove additional restrictions.

Bowser also reminded residents to adhere to the District’s latest quarantine order, which places restrictions on travelers coming into Washington from one of 27 high-risk states.

“We want residents to take a look at the list and make smart, safe decisions about traveling — and be mindful about how traveling could affect our community,” she said at a news conference. “Now is just not the time to travel to many locations where the virus is circulating.”

Bowser also said that business owners in the District should call police if they encounter a customer who refuses to wear a mask. Asked about instances in which police haven’t enforced mask orders, Bowser pushed for a community response.

“Let’s not act like we haven’t spent the past six weeks saying that the police shouldn’t lock up young black people,” she said. “Our communities have to take some responsibility, including ANC commissioners, in saying this activity is anti-public health, anti-us getting back on our feet and we have to bond together to put an end to it.”

The District, Virginia and Maryland on Wednesday reported 1,814 new cases and 51 new deaths, bringing the number of cases to 186,277 and the death toll to 6,187 since the start of the pandemic.

Virginia reported 999 new cases and 30 new deaths. Maryland reported 761 new cases and 20 deaths, while the District reported 54 cases and one additional fatality.

The average weekly caseload in the District has risen to 69 new cases per 100,000 residents as of Wednesday, compared with 34 at the start of July. For Maryland, the weekly caseload stands at 102 per 100,000 residents, while in Virginia it’s 90 — more than double the number at the start of the month in both states.

Baltimore City this week reached its highest seven-day average caseload, hitting a high Wednesday of 155 cases. Baltimore County earlier this month began to record its highest daily averages.

Virginia officials on Tuesday pulled back on some activities that previously were allowed in the hard-hit Hampton Roads area. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) announced that restaurants will be limited to 50 percent capacity for indoor dining, will have to stop serving alcohol after 10 p.m. and will have to close at midnight. In addition, gatherings of more than 50 people will be prohibited.