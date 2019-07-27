In a tweet sent early Saturday, the National Weather Service noted the many 90-degree days we have had in Washington so far this summer, and predicted: “It’ll be close again today.”

They were right. It was close, but we fell short. The high temperature at Reagan National Airport was only 89.

That saved us, at least for now, from fear that another heat wave was starting. That demands at least three consecutive 90-degree days. (Friday was 90.)

It is not clear that we can be physiologically grateful for missing 90. Perhaps few possess sufficient thermal sensitivity to spot the difference a degree makes.

Psychologically, it may be comforting to know we are not — for the moment — at the start of another Washington heat wave. However, forecasts indicate one may begin as soon as Sunday.