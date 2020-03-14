Sleet was seen in Germantown and farther from the District, in Carroll County.
True, the sleet would not have any great impact, the Weather Service said in a tweet, noting that temperatures were well above freezing.
Still, the sleet may have supplied a chilly dose of meteorological realism to an area where warmth might have seemed inevitable, borne on the wings of Washington’s 77-degree Friday.
At Reagan National Airport at 9 p.m. Saturday, the mercury had fallen to a figure reminiscent of many a chilly March evening of yesteryear: 46 degrees. Light rain fell. A breeze from the north proved adequate to make it feel like 41 degrees, according to Weather Service figures.
That contrasted with the trail of heated history that March had been blazing for itself.
Indeed, even with Saturday’s hint of a chill, Washington’s average temperature for March remained far above normal, by more than eight degrees.