Robbie Magruder was a great drummer.

Of course, he had the good fortune to work with great musicians, among them Roy Buchanan, Danny Gatton and Mary Chapin Carpenter.

Magruder died of cancer on Oct. 11. He was 74. Some of the talented musicians the Washington native played with will celebrate his life at 4 p.m. on Dec. 29 at the Knights of Columbus Rosensteel Hall, 9707 Rosensteel Ave. in Silver Spring. It’s sponsored by the After Dark Fund.

“The first time I saw Robbie, I was in Crank,” bass player Johnny Castle told me. “We were opening for Roy Buchanan. Robbie was his drummer and Billy Price was the singer in that band.”

Buchanan, the wildly inventive Telecaster master, was kind of aloof — the sort who would play with his back to the audience — but Magruder was “as open and friendly as can be,” Castle said.

If Buchanan was famed for his tone, Magruder was famed for his “pocket”: the way he could lay down an unerring beat that also had great feel.

That is the big challenge for a drummer. A metronome keeps time the way a museum keeps a fossil: dead and behind glass. A great drummer lets time breathe. It’s the difference between an atomic clock and a human heart.

Said Castle: “He never overplayed. He never underplayed.”

Magruder seemed a natural for the drum throne when Castle was forming the Thrillbillys — a wide-ranging rootsy band that had a residency at the Sunset Grille in Annandale and now performs regularly at JV’s in Falls Church and VFW Post 350 in Takoma Park.

“I remembered that [guitarists] Andy Rutherford and David Kitchen had played since high school,” Castle said. “I asked Robbie if he was available. He and I had played in a lot of sessions and pickup gigs together where we didn’t really know what we were going to do, but it didn’t matter.”

It didn’t matter because they were pros.

Said Castle: “It was a great symbiotic relationship playing bass with Robbie — just like glue.”

Magruder’s time in Mary Chapin Carpenter’s band — including a stellar evening at Wolf Trap — is captured in some nice videos on YouTube.

“He was such an important cog in the D.C. music scene,” Castle said. “Almost everybody who played professionally had a chance to play with Robbie. The Thrillbillys were lucky enough to get him for 10 years.”

In addition to the Thrillbillys, Sunday’s show will feature performances by Ruthie and the Wranglers, the Dave Chappell Band, Keith Grimes, OCEAN: Celtic Music for Ancient Moderns, Lisa Moscatiello and other surprise guests. Tickets are $15 cash at the door.

A Helping Hand how-to

It’s the season of giving. You might be wondering how much to give to our Helping Hand charity partners. Any amount is greatly appreciated. The beauty of this campaign is that a lot of little donations can add up. Each one gets us closer to our goal of $250,000.

But if you’re looking for a specific number, allow me to suggest these:

At So Others Might Eat, a charity with a broad mandate all around Washington, $25 provides 16 hot and nutritious meals; $50 provides the medical supplies needed to treat 20 patients; $100 provides 20 homeless families with a full bag of emergency groceries; $250 provides a series of vaccines for three patients; $500 provides over three weeks of safe, supportive housing for a formerly homeless family.

At N Street Village, a nonprofit that helps women experiencing homelessness, $24 provides a welcome kit with such needed items as towels and toiletries; $72 provides a month of nutritious meals for one woman in the day center; $213 provides one week of housing and supportive services for one woman; $500 provides one week of housing and supportive services for one woman living with HIV.

At Bright Beginnings, a preschool for children from homeless families, $30 supports a father enrolled in the 12-week fatherhood program; $360 provides health and wellness screenings for 10 children; $1,560 pays for an educational field trip for one classroom, including parents, meals and transportation; $10,950 funds a year of trauma therapy for one classroom of children.

To learn more about these groups — and to make a donation — visit posthelpinghand.com. Our campaign ends Jan. 3.

