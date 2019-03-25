THE DISTRICT

Man shot in Northeast after littering conflict

A man was shot in Northeast Washington on Sunday after a dispute over littering, the D.C. police said.

The man told police he had argued with people in a car about 5 p.m. in the 800 block of Crittenden Street NE, over litter that was apparently being discarded from the vehicle.

But the argument escalated, police said, and a passenger got out of the car and fired two shots at the man. The man was hit in the arm and was conscious and breathing when rescue personnel arrived and he was taken to a hospital, police said. The site is a residential street in the Michigan Park area.

— Martin Weil

MARYLAND

Student pleads guilty to wiretap charge

A Maryland college student pleaded guilty Friday to a charge of illegally wiretapping a congressional staffer when he live-streamed a meeting last fall at a local office of Rep. Andy Harris (R-Md.) without the person’s consent.

Maryland State Prosecutor Emmet C. Davitt announced Monday that his office reached an agreement with Jake Burdett, 21, a Salisbury University student and marijuana activist. He pleaded guilty to one count of illegally recording the staffer.

The pre-indictment plea agreement stipulated that Burdett would receive probation before any judgment and that he must complete 100 hours of community service, prosecutors said in a statement.

The charges against Burdett stem from an October protest he participated in as an advocate for Maryland Marijuana Justice, according to prosecutors. Burdett and others gathered to protest the congressman’s stance against medical marijuana.

— Clarence Williams

Inmate dies after dispute with another

A Maryland prison inmate died Sunday after an altercation with another inmate, the state police said.

They identified the inmate as Wilbur Moyer, II, 30. He was in the Western Correctional Institution in Cumberland, the police said.

According to police, a corrections officer spotted an altercation between Moyer and a second inmate. The officer called for immediate medical aid for Moyer. Emergency treatment was given until he could be taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.