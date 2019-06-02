THE DISTRICT

Nine taken to hospital after bus, truck crash

Nine people were taken to a hospital Saturday after a crash between a truck and a Metrobus, the D.C. fire department said.

The accident occurred about noon in the 1000 block of North Capitol Street NE, according to the fire department.

Some of the nine suffered minor injuries, and others were taken for evaluation, the fire department said.

The injured, all of whom were on the bus, included seven adults and two children, the fire department said.

— Martin Weil

MARYLAND

Police identify suspect in Howard Co. killing

Howard County police are looking for a suspect in the Saturday night shooting death of an Ellicott City man.

Authorities said police were called to the 4200 block of Montgomery Road shortly before 10 p.m. on reports that a man had been shot while sitting in a parked car. The dead man was identified as Jacob Robert Mauer, 20.

Police said they had obtained an arrest warrant for Rane Dellinger, 20, of Ellicott City.

A preliminary investigation indicated that Mauer, Dellinger and a friend were sitting in the car, parked behind a building, using drugs, police said. Police said Dellinger fired a single shot, which struck Mauer, and then fled the scene.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-313-7867 or contact HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

— Ashley Halsey III

Olney fire injures 2 and displaces 30

Two people were injured, and about 30 residents were displaced by a fire that caused more than $1 million in damage to an apartment complex in Olney on Saturday morning, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services said Sunday.

The three-alarm blaze was caused by an overheated stereo system on a shelf with insufficient clearance at the Camelback Village Apartments at Route 103 and Spartan Road, according to Pete Piringer, a spokesman for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.

More than 100 firefighters were called to the scene, he said.

One civilian and one firefighter were taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening. Several bystanders saw smoke and helped residents evacuate, he said.

— Spencer Hsu

