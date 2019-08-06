High water from heavy rain covered some roads in Montgomery County, Tuesday night, particularly in the Bethesda, Chevy Chase and Potomac areas. (Astrid Riecken/For The Washington Post)

In Washington, the most important fact of daily life may sometimes be whether a summer thunderstorm passes overhead or not. Rain inundated parts of the area Tuesday night, but in other places, not so much.

In the immediate Washington area, the severest impact appeared to be in Montgomery County, as roads were flooded, trees were toppled, and power went out. Around 9 p.m., Pepco reported that 4,800 homes and businesses in its service area lacked electricity. About 900 were in Montgomery, near Bradley Lane and Wisconsin Avenue in the Bethesda/Chevy Chase area.

A river of overflow and runoff surged across Bradley Boulevard near Kendale Road in the Potomac area, said Pete Piringer, the spokesman for the county fire and rescue service.

In Baltimore, city streets were flooded and lightning caused what the city fire department said was a three-alarm fire in houses on Greenmount Avenue.

But it was possible to miss most or all of the storms, too. Participants in a long-running protest outside the White House reportedly performed an “anti-rain” dance, which was described on a Twitter posting as at least temporarily effective. “Thunder and lightning, but not a drop of rain,” a tweet said at one point.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news