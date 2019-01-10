Federal government workers and other demonstrators protest outside the White House during a “Rally to End the Shutdown” on Thursday. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

As temperatures plummeted and the partial government shutdown headed into its third week, utility companies in the Washington region announced plans to help furloughed workers who will soon be missing paychecks.

●Pepco waived late fees and said customers could call to set up budget billing or move bill due dates. The utility also created a $50,000 matching grant to an emergency fund created by the United Way of the National Capital Area. D.C. customers can call 1-800-735-2258; Maryland customers can call 1-800-643-3768.

●D.C. Water said in a statement that it would “immediately begin working with any federal worker who may need additional flexibility in paying their bill.” Programs include extended payment plans and assistance offered through the D.C. Department of Energy and Environment. Customers can call 202-354-3600.

●Washington Gas said in a statement that it will “offer flexible payment arrangements for government employees directly impacted” by the shutdown. Programs include payment deferments, budget plans and help through a fuel assistance fund. Customers can call 1-844-WASHGAS.

●The Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission said it would suspend water shut-offs and late fees, and “work one-on-one with customers impacted by the shutdown,” according to a statement. Customers can call 301-206-4001.

